Eat Real Lentil Chips Chilli & Lemon 95G

Lentil based chips with chilli & lemon seasoning. Like dip with your chip? Head to our TikTok for quick, easy and delicious dip recipes. @EATREALSNACKSUK

30% Less fat* *30% less fat than fried potato crisps.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-161-011, CUK-G-196

Plant-Based Gluten Free This is a lentil chip ''Yeah, Crunchy'' Suitable for vegans Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 95G

Ingredients

Lentil Flour (40%), Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Chilli & Lemon Seasoning [Rice Flour, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli, Yeast Extract Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Dried Yeast, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper, Garlic, Lemon Powder, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Salt

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 5-6 servings

Net Contents

95g ℮