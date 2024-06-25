New
KP Honey Roast Peanuts Snack Packs 5 x 30g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30g pack contains
Energy
740kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2468kJ

Honey Roast PeanutsWe're the nation's favourite peanuts, see www.kpnuts.com for more information.The Hundred Official Team PartnerDiscover cricket, get activethehundred.com
Give your snack an epic taste upgrade with the nation's favourite peanuts that pack a mighty flavour punch.Available in convenient packs perfect for on the move, at work or just about anywhere any time and in portions with 179kcal. Bursting with protein and fibre.
Why Not Try Our Other Flavours?KP Original Salted PeanutsKP Dry Roasted Peanuts
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C012938® Registered Trade Mark.
Perfect for Daytime CrunchingSource of proteinHigh in fibreSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 150G
Source of proteinHigh in fibre

Ingredients

Peanuts (86%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (1.5%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Serving per pack

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

