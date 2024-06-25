KP Honey Roast Peanuts Snack Packs 5 x 30g

Honey Roast Peanuts We're the nation's favourite peanuts, see www.kpnuts.com for more information. The Hundred Official Team Partner Discover cricket, get active thehundred.com

Available in convenient packs perfect for on the move, at work or just about anywhere any time and in portions with 179kcal. Bursting with protein and fibre.

Perfect for Daytime Crunching Source of protein High in fibre Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Peanuts (86%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (1.5%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Serving per pack

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮