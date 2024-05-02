We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Violife Cheddarton Extra Mature 200g

£2.75

£13.75/kg

Vegan

Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
Cheddarton Extra Mature is the newest dairy free cheddar alternative from Violife - the global experts in plant based cheese alternatives. Crafted to bring you that punchier extra mature taste you crave with a creamy texture. Cheddarton is to be enjoyed as part of your favourite meals and recipes as the perfect alternative to dairy! Sliced, melted, grated, crumbled. Unfeasibly cheesy and 100% plant based.
Welcome to the wonderful and cheezy world of Violife! We are committed to making a wide selection of amazing tasting, 100% plant based cheese alternatives, and are proud to be the world's leading plant based cheese alternative brand.Cheddarton is the newest dairy free cheddar alternative from Violife. To be enjoyed as part of your favourite recipes and meals! Sliced, melted, grated, crumbled. Unfeasibly cheesy and 100% plant based.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12Free From Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives100% plant basedSuitable for Vegans and VegetariansKosherPackaged in a protective atmosphere.
Pack size: 200G
With Vitamin B12

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (30%), Modified Starch, Starch, Cheddar Flavour, Sea Salt, Thickener (Agar), Fructose, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Olive Extract, Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Number of uses

The Packaging Contains About 7 Servings of 30g

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Preservatives

