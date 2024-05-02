Violife Cheddarton Extra Mature 200g

Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.

Cheddarton Extra Mature is the newest dairy free cheddar alternative from Violife - the global experts in plant based cheese alternatives. Crafted to bring you that punchier extra mature taste you crave with a creamy texture. Cheddarton is to be enjoyed as part of your favourite meals and recipes as the perfect alternative to dairy! Sliced, melted, grated, crumbled. Unfeasibly cheesy and 100% plant based.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12 Free From Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Preservatives 100% plant based Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians Kosher

Pack size: 200G

With Vitamin B12

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (30%), Modified Starch, Starch, Cheddar Flavour, Sea Salt, Thickener (Agar), Fructose, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Olive Extract, Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Number of uses

The Packaging Contains About 7 Servings of 30g

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives