The Real Greek Chicken with Feta & Olives 350g

Chicken thigh and bulgur wheat, topped with tomato sauce, feta cheese and black olives.

Mediterranean inspired tender chicken with bulgur wheat, crumbled feta and black olives, topped with a rich tomato sauce.

Ever since opening our first restaurant in London in 1999, our main goal has been to continue sharing the true essence of Greek dining with the UK. To us this means real ingredients, family recipes and eating together with loved ones. Now you can experience this at home with our new range of delicious Greek inspired dishes.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. The Real Greek™ is a registered trademark.

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Cooked Bulgur Wheat (46%), Cooked Chicken Thigh (22%), Peeled Tomatoes (7.5%) (Tomato, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Onion, Feta Cheese (Milk) (5%), Black Olive (3%), Soya Oil, Water, Tomato Paste (1.3%), Salt, Parsley, Sugar, Dill, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Pepper, Garlic, Black Pepper, Oregano

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Celery, Mustard, Sulphites, Egg, Fish and Crustaceans. For allergens, (including Cereals containing Gluten), see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Greece using EU chicken

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

350g ℮