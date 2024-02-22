Robinsons Double Strength Summer Fruits No Added Sugar Squash 750ml

Concentrated Low Calorie Summer Fruits Soft Drink with Sweeteners. Get up, get down, get loud, get lively, but whatever you do, make sure you Get Thirsty

Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.

By Appointment to HM the Queen Manufacturers of fruit juices and soft drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

Real Fruit in Every Drop Double 30 Strength Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 750ML

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 20% (Apple 18%, Strawberry 0.8%, Plum, Blackcurrant, Cherry 0.3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings, Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower, Blueberry, Lemon), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 30 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Only 5 calories per glass 9 Parts water + 1 Part Robinsons Best Served Thirsty With real fruit goodness in every drop to add to your glass, water bottle or jug Shake well.

Additives