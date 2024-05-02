We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropicana Multivitamin Boost Smooth Orange Juice 850ml

£3.50

£0.41/100ml

Orange Juice with Added Vitamin C, B1, B2, B6, E, and AEnjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Certified Carbon Neutral® packagingCarbonNeutral.comThis carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled source
The most delicious way to support your immunity.Drawing on 75 years of juice expertise, Tropicana multivit boost is a delicious blend of the finest hand-picked oranges, picked and pressed within 24 hours and boosted with vitamins C, B1, B2, B6, E & a for a tasty, refreshing and convenient way to support your immunity.Vit C contributes to the normal function of the immune systemVit E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressVit A contributes to the maintenance of normal skin and visionVit B 1 2 6 contribute to normal energyyielding metabolism
Like our multivit boost? Try juice on-the-go!No-one understands Orange juice quite like Tropicana.Pioneers of quality pure fruit juice since 1947.Our Founder, Anthony T Rossi, had one ambition to bring the delicious taste of fresh juice to breakfast tables everywhere.And we've been perfecting that craft ever since.Rossi's pioneering vision started a juice revolutionAnthony T Rossi
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C081801Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2024
Pack size: 850ML

Ingredients

Orange Juice, Vitamin C, B1, B2, B6, E, and A

Number of uses

5-6 Servings

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

