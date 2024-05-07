We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Crosta & Mollica Pinsa Roman Pizza Salami & Mozzarella 160g

Crosta & Mollica Pinsa Roman Pizza Salami & Mozzarella 160g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£2.19/100g

Pinsa Salami & Mozzarella
Pinsa is how the Romans do pizza. The distinctive paddle-shaped base is where you notice the real difference; a combination of rice and wheat flour in the dough, together with a little more water than a typical pizza, creates a cloud-like texture both extremely light and satisfyingly crunchy.Each pinsa is hand-topped and stone-baked in a wood-fired oven at scorching temperatures.Made for the moments when time is of the essence but flavour is the order of the day.'Altogether Italian'
Wood Fired, Light & Crunchy
Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (13.5%) (Milk), Water, Tomato Puree (9.5%), Tomato Pulp (9.5%), Spicy Salami (8%) (Pork Meat, Salt, Natural Flavours, Chilli, Dextrose, Sugar, Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Oregano

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Mustard Seed and Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

160g ℮

View all Fresh Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here