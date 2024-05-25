New
Tesco Pickled Cucumber Kimchi Salad 180g

4(2)
£1.25

£0.69/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
35kcal
150kJ
2%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.1g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 167kJ / 39kcal

Cucumber, onion, red chilli and coriander in a cider vinegar and kimchi inspired dressing.
Refreshing & spicyLivens Up Salads
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cucumber (76%), Onion, Water, Red Chilli, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Coriander, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Molasses, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Soya Bean, Barley Malt Extract, Wheat Flour], Onion Purée, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Flakes, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cayenne Pepper.

 

Wheat Flour contains:  Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

180g e

