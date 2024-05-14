Tesco Plant Chef 4 Jumbo Meat-Free Hot Dogs 320g

Pea Protein based sausages.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Succulent & Smoky Lightly seasoned and smoke flavoured, perfect loaded in a bun Made with Pea Protein

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein (11%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate), Flavourings, Potato Fibre, Rice Flour, Chickpea Flour, Potato Protein, Citrus Fibre, Pea Fibre, Apple Fibre, Smoke Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dextrose, Ferric Diphosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

320g e