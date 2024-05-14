We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Plant Chef 4 Jumbo Meat-Free Hot Dogs 320g

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Jumbo Meat-Free Hot Dogs 320g

1(3)
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One meat-free dog
Energy
690kJ
167kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
12.4g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 959kJ / 232kcal

Pea Protein based sausages.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Succulent & Smoky Lightly seasoned and smoke flavoured, perfect loaded in a bun Made with Pea Protein
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein (11%), Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate), Flavourings, Potato Fibre, Rice Flour, Chickpea Flour, Potato Protein, Citrus Fibre, Pea Fibre, Apple Fibre, Smoke Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dextrose, Ferric Diphosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

320g e

View all Sausages

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here