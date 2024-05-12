We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Root & Soul Flame seared peppers with smoked paprika potatoes & chickpeas 380g

£4.25

£11.18/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
337kcal
1411kJ
17%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.6g

low

18%of the reference intake
Fat
12.1g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

low

17%of the reference intake
Salt
1.52g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 408kJ / 97kcal

Paprika potatoes and red peppers with a tomato and paprika sauce, topped with feta cheese and chickpeas.
Modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show.Flame seared red peppers to create a smoky flavour; paired with earthy potatoes roasted in garlic and paprika. The rich & smoky tomato sauce is combined with tomato wedges and topped with tangy feta. Perfect as a meal or a side dish.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Red Pepper (26%), Tomato, Tomato Passata, Tomato Purée, Onion, Feta Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Cumin, Paprika Flakes, Parsley, Black Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

