itsu Korean style crispy chicken 340g

Fried chicken thigh pieces in a seasoned crispy coating and a spicy chilli sauce sachet
Spicy debateOur food team love their trips to Seoul, where they feast on Korean fried chicken.After some spicy debate, Itsu's steamed [not fried] mantra, which is meticulously adhered to in our restaurants, has been relaxed to welcome this extraordinary Korean style crispy'chicken.
Eat beautifulNew boneless bites [with Korean style chilli sauce]
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Crispy Chicken: Chicken Thigh (56%), Tapioca Starch, Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper Flakes, Salt, Garlic Powder, Rice Vinegar, Corn Flour, Potato Starch, Soya Protein, Ginger Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Salt), Sichuan Pepper, Dried Chives, Dried Parsley, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Fennel Seeds, Cloves, Cumin, Anise, Paprika Extract, Korean Style Chilli Sauce Sachet: Glucose Syrup, Gochujang Paste (Fermented Rice Paste [Rice, Water, Salt], Corn Syrup, Chilli Peppers, Water, Soya Bean Paste [Water, Soya Beans, Salt], Alcohol, Salt, Wheat Extract, Fermented Soya Bean Seasoning [Soya Beans, Water, Salt, Wheat, Alcohol, Yeast Extract], Concentrated Garlic Juice), Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Apple Puree, Sunflower Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar, Modified Starch, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Garlic Paste (Garlic, Salt)

Allergy Information

May contain Celery, Egg, Milk, Mustard and Sulphites. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Poland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

340g

Preparation and Usage

Simply pop it in the oven for the perfect crisp & serve with a dip or drizzle of our rich & tangy Korean style chilli sauce.

