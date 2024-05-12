We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Root & Soul Cumin roasted cauliflower & warming Chana Saag Masala 380g

£4.25

£11.18/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
302kcal
1256kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.2g

low

12%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.54g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 363kJ / 87kcal

Chickpeas and spinach in a tomato and yogurt sauce with cauliflower, baby spinach and coriander.
modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show.Roasted tandoori inspired marinated cauliflower on a base of saag and chickpea masala. Perfect as a meal or a side dish.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (46%), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Onion, Chickpeas, Baby Spinach, Yogurt (Milk), Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Nigella Seeds, Paprika, Turmeric, Paprika Flakes, Chilli Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Clove, Cardamom Powder, Lemon Oil, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dill.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

