Pepsi Max No Sugar Cherry Cola Soft Drink 150ml

Pepsi Max No Sugar Cherry Cola Soft Drink 150ml

£0.60

£0.40/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150ml:
Energy
5kJ
0.9kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ/0.6kcal

Carbonated Low Calorie Cherry Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi globe are registered trade marks of PepsiCo, Inc.Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
Maximum TasteNo Sugar
Pack size: 150ML
No Sugar

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Produce of

Made in GB

Number of uses

150ml can = 1 serving

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

