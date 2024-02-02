We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Sun Hee Korean Kimichi Ramen Meal Kit For 4 People 510g

Sun Hee Korean Kimichi Ramen Meal Kit For 4 People 510g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£0.78/100g

Vegan

Korean Style Kit with Individual Sachets of Kimchi Cooking Sauce, Sesame Seeds and Noodles.
Includes ramen noodles cooking sauce sesame seedsJust add seafood, meat or tofu veg of your choice a splash of vegetable oilSun Hee Korean ramen style kit is a culinary package designed to bring the flavours of Korean street food right to your home. This kit provides you with the essential elements for creating a mouth-watering Korean experience.
A ramen style meal kit with ramen noodles, kimchi sauce and sesame seedsMeal Kit for 4Ready in 30 MinsVegan FriendlySuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 510G

Ingredients

Ramen Noodles (79%): Wheat Flour (66%), Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Gangnam Kimchi Sauce (20%): Malt Barley Syrup, Water, Chilli Sauce (10%) [Malt Barley Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Chilli Powder, Rice Powder, Salt, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder. Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate], Rice Wine Vinegar (Water, Rice, Glutinous Rice, Alcohol, Salt, Sugar), Crushed Chilli, Garlic Puree, Onion Puree, Concentrated Apple Juice, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Ginger Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Yeast Extract Powder [Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5-Ribonucleotides: Salt), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract, Onion Powder, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Kelp Powder, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Pepper Extract, Flavour Enhancer: Disodium Guanylate, Sesame Seed: Toasted White Sesame Seeds (1%)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, Soya and Sesame, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

510g

Preparation and Usage

Do not reheat.Ready in 4 easy steps:1 Cook noodles2 Cook protein & vegetables3 Stir in sauce4 Serve & enjoySee full recipe inside the meal kit

View all Meal Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here