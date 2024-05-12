We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Thai Chicken Noodles 400g

Tesco Thai Chicken Noodles 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
401kcal
1687kJ
20%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

low

6%of the reference intake
Fat
11.1g

low

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
3.03g

high

51%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal

Cooked rice noodles and cooked marinated chicken breast pieces with vegetables, in a chilli and lemongrass sauce.
A Taste of Thailand Rice noodles dressed in a chilli, soy and lemongrass sauce
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice Noodles [Water, Rice Flour], Cooked Marinated Chicken (21%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder], Water, Beansprouts, Onion, Carrot, Cabbage, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Ginger, Cornflour, Salt, Palm Sugar, Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Rice Vinegar, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Soya Bean, Wheat, Lime Juice, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Lime Leaf, Lemongrass, Flavourings, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chilli Flakes, Alcohol.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here