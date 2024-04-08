We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Mars Galaxy Chocolate and Caramel Cake

£3.25

£3.25/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 x = ~49.5 g
Energy
845kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1708 kJ

Chocolate flavour sponge injected with a caramel sauce, topped with milk chocolate frosting, caramel sauce, and chocolate counters
Delicious chocolate sponge cake with pockets of gorey caramel sauce, topped with rich chocolate frosting. Chocolate buttons and a caramel drizzle.
Not suitable for vegetarians.

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Caramel Sauce** (13.8%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Milk Chocolate Counters® *** (2.5%), Pasteurised Egg White, Whole Milk, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Milk Chocolate**** (1.3%), Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Salt, **Caramel Sauce (Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Skimmed Milk Powder, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate)), Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Modified Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colouring Foodstuff (Carrot Concentrate), Salt, Thickeners (Pectin, Carrageenan), Natural Flavouring), ***Milk Chocolate Counters® (Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic, Shellac), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Coconut)), **** Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sal, Shea, Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin))

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for use: Using a clean sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action, keeping the blade clean between slices.

