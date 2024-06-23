Tesco Finest Middle Eastern Style British Chicken & Tabbouleh Salad 255g

Tesco Finest Middle Eastern Style British Chicken & Tabbouleh Salad 255g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1434kJ
341kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.41g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 563kJ / 134kcal

Cooked bulgur wheat with cucumber, tomato, onion and parsley mix topped with spiced chicken breast, pomegranate chutney and pickled vegetable slaw mix, houmous and rose harissa paste mix, a spice yogurt dressing pot and rocket and beetroot leaves.
Tabbouleh bulgur wheat salad bursting with the flavours of parsley, mint and tomatoes layered with vibrant baby beetroot leaves and rocket. This mouthwatering salad is topped with tender British chicken breast marinated in Middle Eastern style spices, with a cool yogurt dressing and a harissa houmous, flavoured with a hint of rose.ROSE HARISSA HOUMOUS Tabbouleh bulgur wheat salad with Middle Eastern style spiced British chicken breast, rose harissa houmous and mixed leaves
Pack size: 255G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Chicken Breast (13%), Spice Yogurt Dressing (7%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Spices, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mint, Coriander, Chilli Flakes], Cooked Chickpeas [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Rocket, Beetroot Leaf, Parsley, Lemon Zest, Beetroot, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Mint, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Pepper, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Spices, Agave Syrup, Salt, Apple, Carrot, Maltodextrin, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Paprika Flakes, Concentrated Orange Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cranberry, Onion Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Ginger Purée, Dried Garlic, Chilli, Dried Red Onion, Yeast Extract Powder, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Jalapeño Chilli, Smoked Salt, Wine Vinegar, White Grape Vinegar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Rose Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

255g e

