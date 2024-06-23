Tesco Finest Middle Eastern Style British Chicken & Tabbouleh Salad 255g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1434kJ
-
- 341kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.7g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.41g
- 24%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Chicken Breast (13%), Spice Yogurt Dressing (7%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Spices, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mint, Coriander, Chilli Flakes], Cooked Chickpeas [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Cabbage, Rocket, Beetroot Leaf, Parsley, Lemon Zest, Beetroot, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Mint, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Pepper, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Spices, Agave Syrup, Salt, Apple, Carrot, Maltodextrin, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Paprika Flakes, Concentrated Orange Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cranberry, Onion Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Ginger Purée, Dried Garlic, Chilli, Dried Red Onion, Yeast Extract Powder, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Jalapeño Chilli, Smoked Salt, Wine Vinegar, White Grape Vinegar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Rose Extract.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (255g)
|Energy
|563kJ / 134kcal
|1434kJ / 341kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|40.8g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|7.4g
|Protein
|6.8g
|17.3g
|Salt
|0.55g
|1.41g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review