Tapabrava White Blend 750ml

White wine Tapabrava reminds you of when you discovered that great tapas bar in the plaza filled with the buzz of people talking, laughing and sharing small dishes and delicious wine. It's about bringing people together and embracing the beauty of the Spanish lifestyle!

This white is a bright pale wine with green hues full of citric notes and floral nuances, with hints of white peach and apricot. As you sip it you will feel freshness with a pleasant aftertaste. Just like a deep breath in a sunny spring walk before meeting up your friends in a great tapas bar in the plaza.

Best served chilled. You’d love to pair it with tapas, good conversations, great music, and beloved ones.

Pack size: 750ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Airén , Macabeo

Wine Maker

IGNACIO LÓPEZ

Produce of

Product of Spain

Producer

Pernod Ricard Winemakers

Country

Spain

Net Contents

750ml

Lower age limit

18 Years

Type of Closure

Screwcap