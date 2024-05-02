We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tapabrava White Blend 750ml

£8.00

£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Tapabrava reminds you of when you discovered that great tapas bar in the plaza filled with the buzz of people talking, laughing and sharing small dishes and delicious wine. It's about bringing people together and embracing the beauty of the Spanish lifestyle!
This white is a bright pale wine with green hues full of citric notes and floral nuances, with hints of white peach and apricot.As you sip it you will feel freshness with a pleasant aftertaste.Just like a deep breath in a sunny spring walk before meeting up your friends in a great tapas bar in the plaza.
Tapabrava reminds you of when you discovered that great tapas in the plaza filled with the buzz of people talking, laughing and sharing small dishes and delicious wine.It’s about bringing people together and embracing the beauty of the tapas moment!
Best served chilled.You’d love to pair it with tapas, good conversations, great music, and beloved ones.
Pack size: 750ML

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Airén , Macabeo

Wine Maker

IGNACIO LÓPEZ

Produce of

Product of Spain

Producer

Pernod Ricard Winemakers

Country

Spain

Net Contents

750ml

Lower age limit

18 Years

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

