New
Aagrah Poppadoms Plain 60g

£2.20

£2.20/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
398kJ
95kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.78g

high

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1989kJ/476kcal

Aagrah Poppadoms.Have you tried our Great Taste Award winning cooking sauces?For the full range visit our website www.aagrahfoods.comJoin us on social media to learn about new recipe videos, healthy food tips and stay up to date with new products! Search for Aagrah Foods on social media.
Turn your curry night into a feast with these irresistible poppadoms. Authentic recipe with a mighty crunch, these are the perfect way to start your meal
Great taste 2023Proppa' Tasty PlainChilli Rating - Mild - 1Indian Recipes Perfected in Bradford
Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

Black Gram (Lenti//Urid) Flour, Green Chilli, Sea Salt, Raising Agent: Calcium Oxide, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

60g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Movie night? Ditch the popcorn and try Aagrah poppadoms served with cheese, jalapenos and Aagrah Mango Chutney - Scrumptious!

