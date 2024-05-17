Tesco Finest Mixed Olive Focaccia 285g

Flatbread topped with Halkidiki and Kalamata olives, finished with roast garlic, parsley and a caper and rapeseed oil dressing.

Expertly crafted using 18 hour fermented dough. Our ‘00’ dough is studded with a mix of Halkidiki and Kalamata olives and baked before being finished with an enriched dressing of caper and roasted garlic. *Generously Studded with Halkidiki and Kalamata olives and finished with roasted garlic and caper dressing. Expertly crafted 18 Hrs Fermented Hand Stretched

Pack size: 285G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Halkidiki Olives (4%), Kalamata Olives (4%), Capers, Roast Garlic, Durum Wheat Semolina, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sunflower Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

285g e