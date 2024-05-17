We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Mixed Olive Focaccia 285g

Tesco Finest Mixed Olive Focaccia 285g

4(1)
Write a review

£3.50

£1.23/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a flatbread
Energy
182kcal
765kJ
9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1177kJ / 280kcal

Flatbread topped with Halkidiki and Kalamata olives, finished with roast garlic, parsley and a caper and rapeseed oil dressing.
Expertly crafted using 18 hour fermented dough. Our ‘00’ dough is studded with a mix of Halkidiki and Kalamata olives and baked before being finished with an enriched dressing of caper and roasted garlic.*Generously Studded with Halkidiki and Kalamata olives and finished with roasted garlic and caper dressing. Expertly crafted 18 Hrs Fermented Hand Stretched
Pack size: 285G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Halkidiki Olives (4%), Kalamata Olives (4%), Capers, Roast Garlic, Durum Wheat Semolina, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sunflower Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

285g e

View all Chilled Garlic Bread & Dough Balls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here