Tesco Korean Inspired Fried Chicken & BBQ Rice Salad 250g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1454kJ
-
- 345kcal
- 17%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.5g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 19.5g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.93g
- 16%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Chicken Breast (10%), Water, Red Onion, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Sugar, Roasted Red Pepper, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beetroot, Onion, Cider Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Palm Oil, Apple Purée, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat, Molasses, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Milk Solids, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sage Extract, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Soya Bean, Barley Malt Extract, Mustard Powder, Yeast, Paprika Extract, Coriander Extract, Chilli Extract, Pepper Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (250g)
|Energy
|581kJ / 138kcal
|1454kJ / 345kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|21.9g
|54.8g
|Sugars
|7.8g
|19.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|4.3g
|Protein
|4.1g
|10.3g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.93g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
