Tesco Korean Inspired Fried Chicken & BBQ Rice Salad 250g

Tesco Korean Inspired Fried Chicken & BBQ Rice Salad 250g

£3.00

£1.20/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1454kJ
345kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

low

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.5g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
0.93g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 138kcal

Cooked long grain rice with Korean style barbecue sauce, onion, carrot and roasted red pepper with chicken breast in a southern fried coating, pickled vegetable slaw, spinach and fried onions.
Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients.with pickled red slaw
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Chicken Breast (10%), Water, Red Onion, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Sugar, Roasted Red Pepper, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beetroot, Onion, Cider Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Palm Oil, Apple Purée, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat, Molasses, Wheat Gluten, Spices, Milk Solids, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sage Extract, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Soya Bean, Barley Malt Extract, Mustard Powder, Yeast, Paprika Extract, Coriander Extract, Chilli Extract, Pepper Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

