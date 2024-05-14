We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Squeaky Bean Vegan Southern Fried Straws 180g

Squeaky Bean Vegan Southern Fried Straws 180g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegan

Seasoned Wheat and Pea Protein, Coated in a Southern Fried Breadcrumb.
Enjoy Hot or ColdSource of ProteinSource of FibreSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 180G
Source of ProteinSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat & Pea Protein Pieces (30%) (Textured Wheat and Pea Protein, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Potato Protein, Pea Protein Isolate, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Agar), Dextrose, Salt), Onion, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Puree, Methylcellulose, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Potassium Chloride), Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne, Dextrose, Fennel, Natural Flavouring, Potato Maltodextrin, Salt, Stabiliser (Triphosphates), White Pepper, Sage

Allergy Information

Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination but this product is not suitable for Egg allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Net Contents

180g ℮

View all Deli Slices, Ready to Eat Pieces & Falafels

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here