New
Blue Dragon Sweet Teriyaki Sauce 250ml

Blue Dragon Sweet Teriyaki Sauce 250ml

5(1)
Write a review

£2.40

£0.96/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

A Japanese-Style Sauce Made with Soy Sauce.
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Sugar, Soy Sauce Extract (25%) [Water, Soybeans, Wheat Flour, Salt], Water, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Acid (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeling inspired?Why not pour Teriyaki Sauce overchicken drumsticks and roast in the oven

View all Chinese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here