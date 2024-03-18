We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
CADBURY DAIRY MILK &MORE CARAMEL NUT CRUNCH CHOCOLATE BAR 200G

CADBURY DAIRY MILK &MORE CARAMEL NUT CRUNCH CHOCOLATE BAR 200G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£1.38/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 28.6 g (3 chunks) contains
Energy
656kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

-

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

-

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2292 kJ

Milk chocolate with creamy toffee filling (25 %), a caramel layer (16%) and chopped hazelnuts (9%).Be treatwise.netCoco LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationThanks to cocoa life we are helping farms to protect the forests around themWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Chopped Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E476), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23%, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts, Wheat.

Number of uses

7 portion per bar

Net Contents

200g ℮

View all Sharing Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here