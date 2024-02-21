Kenco Rich Paper Refill Instant Coffee 150G

Freeze dried instant coffee.

Making a difference never tasted so good with our new paper refill pack. Try Kenco Rich, our full-bodied intense instant coffee blend. We’re passionate about what goes into your cup, so we carefully source only the finest beans, expertly blending them for a full flavoured experience. Now in a home recyclable paper refill pack to reduce packaging waste*. - HOME RECYCLABLE. The first paper packaging refill pack for instant coffee, which can be easily recycled at home. - REFILL & RECYCLE. Use our paper refill packs to refill your Kenco jar at home and sit back and enjoy, knowing you're making a difference with every cup. - 100% RESPONSIBLY SOURCED COFFEE. Kenco is proudly part of JDE Peet’s Common Grounds programme where we aim to positively impact people and planet. Responsible sourcing is one of the ways we make a positive impact, helping farmers and communities in the coffee-growing regions thrive. Find out more at: www.kenco.co.uk - ROASTED TO PERFECTION. We carefully source only the finest beans, expertly blending them for a full flavoured experience. - OVER A CENTURY OF EXPERTISE. Proud to have celebrated over 100 uplifting years of great tasting coffee. *This pack uses 97% less packaging material per gram of coffee vs Kenco 200G glass jar & lid. How to enjoy: Always use freshly boiled water, just off the boil. For a perfect cup of coffee use: 1 rounded teaspoon for 1 cup, Pack Size: 150G. Suggested serving size = 1.6g. 93 servings per pack. Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Store in a cool, dry place.

Kenco has been proudly invited into homes for over 100 years to fuel uplifting moments. It all starts with a freshly brewed cup of Kenco... We rise by lifting each other. Kenco, Made to to Uplift.

