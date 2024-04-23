We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Robinsons Elderflower Cordial 500ml

£3.00

£0.60/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250ml diluted†:
Energy
183kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 73kJ/17kcal

Concentrated Apple Soft Drink Flavoured with Elderflower with Sugar and Sweetener.
Everyday has a Robinsons Fruit Cordial moment. Sophisticated fruit and botanical blends to sip and unwind.
Robinsons, the Robinsons Arch and Real Fruit in Every Drop are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
Real Fruit in Every DropSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (14%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Elderflower Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Apple and Hibiscus Concentrate, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from Stevia)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 14 servings

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

