Robinsons Elderflower Cordial 500ml

Concentrated Apple Soft Drink Flavoured with Elderflower with Sugar and Sweetener.

Everyday has a Robinsons Fruit Cordial moment. Sophisticated fruit and botanical blends to sip and unwind.

Robinsons, the Robinsons Arch and Real Fruit in Every Drop are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

Real Fruit in Every Drop Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (14%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Elderflower Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Apple and Hibiscus Concentrate, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from Stevia)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 14 servings

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well.

Additives