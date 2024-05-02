We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
image 1 of Spritzi Blood Orange 75cl
image 1 of Spritzi Blood Orange 75climage 2 of Spritzi Blood Orange 75cl

Spritzi Blood Orange 75cl

£5.00

£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 125ml glass
Energy
91kcal
378kJ
5%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 72kcal

Aromatised wine-based drink made with wine and natural blood orange flavouring.
A fruity and refreshing drink made with wine and natural blood orange flavourings. Serve well chilled as part of any celebration.Our aromatic aperitif is made with blood orange and bitter herbaceous flavours. This refreshing zesty drink is great for sharing, serve over ice with a slice of orange.
© Tesco 2024.
Pack size: 75CL

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Wine (Sulphites) (75%), Carbonated Water, Sugar, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Carmine), Antioxidant (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Country

Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

