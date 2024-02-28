We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacob's Mini Cheddars Smoked Cheddar Flavour Baked Snacks 6 x 23g

Jacob's Mini Cheddars Smoked Cheddar Flavour Baked Snacks 6 x 23g

£1.75

£1.27/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving (22.5g) contains
Energy
497kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

-

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Cheese Snack Biscuits with a Smoked Cheddar Flavour
Hello, we're mini cheddars!Just when you thought we couldn't get any tastier, we cooked up a cheesy special. Meet our new smoked cheddar flavour for the cheddar fanatic who enjoys their cheese with a little extra oomph.This isn't cheddar as you know it.
Baked with Real CheeseNo artificial colours or flavours
Pack size: 138G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Dried Powdered Cheese (6%) (Milk), Natural Flavourings (contains Milk, Wheat), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Smoked Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4

Net Contents

90g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

