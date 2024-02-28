Jacob's Mini Cheddars Smoked Cheddar Flavour Baked Snacks 6 x 23g

Cheese Snack Biscuits with a Smoked Cheddar Flavour

Hello, we're mini cheddars! Just when you thought we couldn't get any tastier, we cooked up a cheesy special. Meet our new smoked cheddar flavour for the cheddar fanatic who enjoys their cheese with a little extra oomph. This isn't cheddar as you know it.

® Registered trade mark of Pladis (UK) Limited.

Baked with Real Cheese No artificial colours or flavours

Pack size: 138G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Dried Powdered Cheese (6%) (Milk), Natural Flavourings (contains Milk, Wheat), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Smoked Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4

Net Contents

90g ℮

Additives