Tesco Finest Cherry Bakewell Muffins 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Cherry Bakewell Muffins 2 Pack

£1.90

£0.95/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One muffin (100g)
Energy
1681kJ
402kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
20.5g

high

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.7g

high

32%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1681kJ / 402kcal

2 muffins with filled with cherry jam, topped with almond flavour buttercream and flaked almonds.
Filled with cherry jam, topped with flaked almonds and an almond buttercream. Inspired by the classic Bakewell tarts, these muffins are made with a light and fluffy almond flavour sponge, filled with fruity cherry jam and topped with flaked almonds and a smooth almond buttercream.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Cherry Jam (10%) [Sugar, Cherry, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Icing Sugar, Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Almonds (3%), Humectant (Glycerol), Clotted Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

Contains gluten, wheat, almond, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

