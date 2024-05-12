We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Root & Soul Chargrilled Courgette & Bulgar Wheat Salad 370g

£4.50

£12.16/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (185g)
Energy
1017kJ
243kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
8.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.6g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.51g

low

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 550kJ / 131kcal

Cooked bulgur wheat with green lentils, chickpeas, spiced roasted onion, roasted red pepper and dried apricot topped with a houmous, rose harissa paste and yogurt mix, charred courgette, pickled vegetable slaw and coriander.
modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show; with grains, nuts & seeds, unlocking the delicious flavours of plants.with a rose harissa houmous
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Charred Courgette, Chickpeas, Green Lentils, Water, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion, Natural Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Dried Apricot, White Cabbage, Carrot, Parsley, Red Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Red Cabbage, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Red Onion, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sundried Tomatoes, Paprika Flakes, Spices, Dried Garlic, Chilli, Rice Flour, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must], Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Jalapeño Chilli, Mint, Wine Vinegar, White Grape Vinegar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Rose Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

370g e

