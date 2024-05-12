We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Root & Soul Santarella Tomato, Courgette & Goats Cheese Galette With A Pesto Drizzle 385g

Root & Soul Santarella Tomato, Courgette & Goats Cheese Galette With A Pesto Drizzle 385g

£7.50

£19.48/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack
Energy
343kcal
1432kJ
17%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Fat
18.1g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Salt
1.47g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 192kcal

Pastry with tomato, courgette, chickpeas, full fat soft goat's cheese and Santarella® cherry tomatoes, with a sachet of pesto.
Modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show.
Pack size: 385G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Courgette (13%), Onion, Chickpeas, Pesto Sachet [Water, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Anti-caking Agent (Potato Starch), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk), Tomato Juice, Santarella® Cherry Tomato (5%) [Cherry Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Oregano, Dried Garlic], Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Cornflour, Dextrose, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

385g e

