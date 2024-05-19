We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Florentines 105g

Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Florentines 105g

1(2)
£2.50

£2.38/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One Florentine
Energy
409kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.0g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2272kJ / 545kcal

Almond and fruit Florentine biscuits on a Belgian milk chocolate base.
Flaked almond, plump sultanas and mixed peel in a rich, butter caramel and generously dipped in Belgian milk chocolate. Our Finest Florentines are made by a bakery founded in 1916.Flaked almonds, sultanas and mixed peel coated in a rich caramel and dipped in Belgian milk chocolate.
Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (28%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Almonds (21%), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Candied Citrus Peel (6%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel], Sultanas (6%), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 33% minimum, milk solids 20% minimum

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

105g e

