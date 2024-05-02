Peter's Yard Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Sourdough Crackers 105g

Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Sourdough Crackers

Baked to Imperfection We roll the dough until it is delicate and thin, then dust with rye flour and gently bake for a dappled, crisp and slightly wobbly cracker. Savour the crunch with a firm, mature cheese. Good Things Take Time We combine Swedish tradition with British craft and natural ingredients to create our hand-baked sourdough crackers. Each batch starts with our signature sourdough starter, fermented for 16 hours.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible foresty, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org

Small-Batch Sourdough Slowly Fermented for 16 Hrs No Palm Oil High in Fibre No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 105G

High in Fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Malted Wheat Flakes, Malted Wheat Grains, Malted Barley Flour], Sourdough 14% (Rye Flour, Water), Seeds 8% (Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds), Rapeseed Oil, Rye Flour, Oatmeal, Muscovado Sugar, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

105g ℮

Additives