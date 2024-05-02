We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Peter's Yard Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Sourdough Crackers 105g

Peter's Yard Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Sourdough Crackers 105g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£2.38/100g

Vegan

Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Sourdough Crackers
Baked to ImperfectionWe roll the dough until it is delicate and thin, then dust with rye flour and gently bake for a dappled, crisp and slightly wobbly cracker. Savour the crunch with a firm, mature cheese.Good Things Take TimeWe combine Swedish tradition with British craft and natural ingredients to create our hand-baked sourdough crackers. Each batch starts with our signature sourdough starter, fermented for 16 hours.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible foresty, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
Small-Batch Sourdough Slowly Fermented for 16 HrsNo Palm OilHigh in FibreNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 105G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour (Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Malted Wheat Flakes, Malted Wheat Grains, Malted Barley Flour], Sourdough 14% (Rye Flour, Water), Seeds 8% (Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds), Rapeseed Oil, Rye Flour, Oatmeal, Muscovado Sugar, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

105g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Crackers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here