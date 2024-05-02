Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala with Spiced Basmati Rice 400g
£3.00
£7.50/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 579kcal
-
- 2432kJ
- 29%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.5g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 21.2g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.7g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.65g
- 28%of the reference intake
low
high
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spiced Basmati Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves, Mustard Seeds, Turmeric, Gelling Agent (Agar)], Marinated Cooked Chicken Pieces (20%) [Chicken, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Salt, Green Chilli, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander, Cumin, Ginger, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Watermelon Seeds, Water, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Coriander, Honey, Cornflour, Salt, Chilli Purée, Paprika, Turmeric, Cumin, Cumin Seeds, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Clove, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger, Fennel, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (354g**)
|Energy
|687kJ / 164kcal
|2432kJ / 579kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|21.2g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|18.9g
|66.8g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|3.5g
|Protein
|8.0g
|28.4g
|Salt
|0.47g
|1.65g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 354g.
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Microwave from frozen
