We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala with Spiced Basmati Rice 400g

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala with Spiced Basmati Rice 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£7.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
579kcal
2432kJ
29%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

low

9%of the reference intake
Fat
21.2g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Salt
1.65g

medium

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 687kJ / 164kcal

Marinated, cooked chicken breast pieces in a mildly spiced sauce with cooked spiced basmati rice.
*Marinated tikka chicken in a creamy masala sauce, served with a zesty, aromatic rice. *Our expert chefs use Indian flavour combinations to create spiced and aromatic dishes. This creamy chicken tikka masala with aromatic basmati rice is perfect to serve with a refreshing salad.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spiced Basmati Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves, Mustard Seeds, Turmeric, Gelling Agent (Agar)], Marinated Cooked Chicken Pieces (20%) [Chicken, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Salt, Green Chilli, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander, Cumin, Ginger, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Onion, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Watermelon Seeds, Water, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Coriander, Honey, Cornflour, Salt, Chilli Purée, Paprika, Turmeric, Cumin, Cumin Seeds, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Clove, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger, Fennel, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here