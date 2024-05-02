Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala with Spiced Basmati Rice 400g

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen. 800W 10 mins/ 900W 9 mins Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid Cook on full power for 6 minutes (800W)/ (900W). Peel back film lid and add 2 tablespoons of water to rice. Stir both compartments separately Re-cover and cook on full power for a further: 4 minutes (800W)/ 3 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Stir before serving.

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 45 mins Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid and add 2 tablespoons of water to rice. Stir compartments separately. Re-cover and cook for a further: 15 minutes Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Stir before serving.

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 45 mins Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid and add 2 tablespoons of water to rice. Stir compartments separately. Re-cover and cook for a further: 15 minutes Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking. Stir before serving.

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

*Marinated tikka chicken in a creamy masala sauce, served with a zesty, aromatic rice. *Our expert chefs use Indian flavour combinations to create spiced and aromatic dishes. This creamy chicken tikka masala with aromatic basmati rice is perfect to serve with a refreshing salad.

*Marinated tikka chicken in a creamy masala sauce, served with a zesty, aromatic rice. *Our expert chefs use Indian flavour combinations to create spiced and aromatic dishes. This creamy chicken tikka masala with aromatic basmati rice is perfect to serve with a refreshing salad.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024