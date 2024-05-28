Tesco Free From Breaded Cod Bites 200g

Cod (Gadus morhua) fillet pieces in a gluten free coating.

The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Our wheat, gluten and milk free products have been made for you so that you don’t have to miss out on the food you love. Using high quality ingredients, they deliver the taste you expect without the compromise. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (56%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e