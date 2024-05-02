Insane Kane Strikin' Hot Flavour Crisps 80g

Strikin' Hot Flavour Baked Sorghum Sticks Buy Women Built I've got a special message for you too. All you have to do to access it is: 1 Simply with your phone's camera. 2 Follow the onscreen instructions. 3 Point your camera at the front of the bag and ensure that your phone is on loud!

47% Less fat* Less salt* *Than average crisps They score highly with me! Not only are they insanely delicious baked knobbly sticks packed full of flavour, but they also increase a probiotic to deliver billions of live cultures to your gut. Wow! How insane is that?

I'm going to kick this off by saying that I'm excited to have joined the team at Insane Grain to create this special Insane Kane pack. Go on.. give 'em a tackle! Harry Kane

Made from Supergrain Sorghum Good for Your Gut Billions of Live Cultures Low Sugar Gluten Free Source of Fibre No Palm Oil Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 80G

Low Sugar Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Sorghum Flour (35%), Corn Flour (35%), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Linseed), Strikin' Hot Flavouring preparation (Dextrose, Onion, Sugar, Paprika, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate)), Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk, Celery and Soy

Number of uses

1 serving per bag

Net Contents

80g ℮