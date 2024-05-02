We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Insane Kane Strikin' Hot Flavour Crisps 80g

£2.00

£2.50/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 20g Serving
Energy
383kJ
91kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1913kJ

Strikin' Hot Flavour Baked Sorghum SticksBuy Women BuiltI've got a special message for you too. All you have to do to access it is:1 Simply with your phone's camera.2 Follow the onscreen instructions.3 Point your camera at the front of the bag and ensure that your phone is on loud!
47% Less fat*Less salt**Than average crispsThey score highly with me! Not only are they insanely delicious baked knobbly sticks packed full of flavour, but they also increase a probiotic to deliver billions of live cultures to your gut.Wow! How insane is that?
I'm going to kick this off by saying that I'm excited to have joined the team at Insane Grain to create this special Insane Kane pack.Go on.. give 'em a tackle! Harry Kane
Made from Supergrain SorghumGood for Your Gut Billions of Live CulturesLow SugarGluten FreeSource of FibreNo Palm OilSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 80G
Low SugarSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Sorghum Flour (35%), Corn Flour (35%), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Linseed), Strikin' Hot Flavouring preparation (Dextrose, Onion, Sugar, Paprika, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate)), Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk, Celery and Soy

Number of uses

1 serving per bag

Net Contents

80g ℮

