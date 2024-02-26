We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Pizza Company The Meatballer 520g

The Pizza Company The Meatballer 520g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pizza
Energy
1218kJ
289kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.19g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 944kJ/224kcal

A Classic Crust Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Beef and Pork Meatballs, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese, Mature Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion and Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese.
A classic takeaway style pizza base smothered in a rich tomato sauce, loaded with beef and pork meatballs, mozzarella, tangy cheddar, sliced red onion and a sprinkle of regato cheese and mixed herbs.
Pack size: 520G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Beef and Pork Meatballs (8%) [Beef, Pork, Water, Beef Fat, Wheat, Salt, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Tomato, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Semolina (Wheat), Yeast, Salt, Basil, Oregano, Onion Powder, Wheat Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Parsley, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using beef from UK and Ireland and pork from UK and EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

520g ℮

