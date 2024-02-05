Twix Xtra White Chocolate Biscuit Twin Bars 75g

White chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). 100% Responsibly Sourced Cocoa* *100% verified as responsibly sourced cocoa. We purchase a volume of responsibly sourced cocoa equivalent to the volume used in this product. Learn more at www.mars.com/COCOA-EUROPE

The great thing about Twix® White is that it's simple to understand, it's a Twix® but with white chocolate! Suitable for vegetarians.

A little bit of joy makes a big difference to your day. Twix Brings You Simple Joy, Twice!

Delicious simply unwrapped and enjoyed or mixed into your favorite recipes, these Twix Bars are sure to please! The perfect chocolate treat whilst at work, home or on the go Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Raising Agent (E500), Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain: Nuts, other Cereals containing Gluten.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 37.5 g

Net Contents

75g ℮