Innocent Blueberry Focus Super Smoothie 750ml

£4.50

£0.60/100ml

Vegan

This Innocent Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit, Pure Juices, Vegetable Extracts, Apple Water, Spirulina Extract and Vitamins.Enjoy as part of a health lifestyle and balanced dietThe innocent promiseTastes good. Does good.Tasty productsSourced sustainably10% of profits go to good causes - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.orgThe importanse of concentrationWorking out what goes on the back of our super smoothie botles isn't easy. It's why weve got writers and designers who focus on the job, and never slip up. Porblem is, when we worked on this one, we didn't get a chance to try any of the drink inside, which is packed with added vitamins to help your brain focus. We're all professsionals here though so it it probably hasn't made any differance.
This smoothie is high in pantothenic acid which contributes to normal mental performance and vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. - PS Eat your greensWhat's in this super smoothie?Crushed fruit & vegStrawberriesA source of fibreBlueberries& a bunch of vitamins
© = Counting
Blueberry, Strawberry, Apple & Spirulina with VitaminsHelps Brighten Your MindPasteurisedCrushed Fruit & VegA Source of FibreA Bunch of VitaminsNo Added Sugar Whatsoever1 of your 5 a daySuitable for vegans
Pack size: 750ML
High in pantothenic acid which contributes to normal mental performanceHigh in vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
No Added Sugar WhatsoeverA Source of Fibre

Ingredients

4 1/2 Pressed Apples (69%), 1 1/2 Mashed Bananas, Some Pressed Apple Water, 182 Crushed Blueberries (6%), 3/4 of a Crushed Strawberry (1.5%), 1/5 of a Pressed Rhubarb Stalk, A Dash of Beetroot and Carrot Extract, A Dash of Spirulina Extract (0.44%), Some Vitamins (B6, B12, C, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Folic Acid)

Number of uses

150ml = 1 serving. This bottle contains 5 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Looking after your super smoothie- Shake before opening, not after.

