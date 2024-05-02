Innocent Blueberry Focus Super Smoothie 750ml

This Innocent Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit, Pure Juices, Vegetable Extracts, Apple Water, Spirulina Extract and Vitamins. Enjoy as part of a health lifestyle and balanced diet The innocent promise Tastes good. Does good. Tasty products Sourced sustainably 10% of profits go to good causes - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org The importanse of concentration Working out what goes on the back of our super smoothie botles isn't easy. It's why weve got writers and designers who focus on the job, and never slip up. Porblem is, when we worked on this one, we didn't get a chance to try any of the drink inside, which is packed with added vitamins to help your brain focus. We're all professsionals here though so it it probably hasn't made any differance.

This smoothie is high in pantothenic acid which contributes to normal mental performance and vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. - PS Eat your greens What's in this super smoothie? Crushed fruit & veg Strawberries A source of fibre Blueberries & a bunch of vitamins

Blueberry, Strawberry, Apple & Spirulina with Vitamins Helps Brighten Your Mind Pasteurised Crushed Fruit & Veg A Source of Fibre A Bunch of Vitamins No Added Sugar Whatsoever 1 of your 5 a day Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 750ML

High in pantothenic acid which contributes to normal mental performance High in vitamin C which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

No Added Sugar Whatsoever A Source of Fibre

Ingredients

4 1/2 Pressed Apples (69%), 1 1/2 Mashed Bananas, Some Pressed Apple Water, 182 Crushed Blueberries (6%), 3/4 of a Crushed Strawberry (1.5%), 1/5 of a Pressed Rhubarb Stalk, A Dash of Beetroot and Carrot Extract, A Dash of Spirulina Extract (0.44%), Some Vitamins (B6, B12, C, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Folic Acid)

Number of uses

150ml = 1 serving. This bottle contains 5 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

