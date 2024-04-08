We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Meringue Tarts 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Meringue Tarts 2 Pack

£2.45

£1.22/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tart
Energy
1408kJ
336kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
16.3g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.0g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1853kJ / 442kcal

All butter pastry cases filled with sponge and lemon curd, topped with Sicilian lemon buttercream and meringue pieces.
All butter pastry filled with lemon curd and zesty sponge topped with Sicilian lemon buttercream and crisp meringue pieces. A twist on a classic lemon meringue pie, our all butter pastry bases are filled with smooth lemon curd and zesty sponge, topped with Sicilian lemon buttercream and crisp meringue pieces for the perfect summertime treat.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (13%), Water, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Sicilian Lemon Curd (3.5%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Agar), Salt, Lemon Oil], Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Lemon Zest, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Butteroil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Lecithins), Dried Egg, Wheat Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Lemon Oil, Shea Fat, Colour (Curcumin), Dried Egg White.

Allergy Information

Contains cereals containing gluten, wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

