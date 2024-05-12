We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Root & Soul Chilli Roasted Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad 350g

Root & Soul Chilli Roasted Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad 350g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£12.86/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (175g)
Energy
875kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

low

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal

Chilli roasted sweet potato, a mix of cooked red and white quinoa, black turtle beans, roasted red peppers and semi dried tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, spinach and rocket with a sachet of spiced lemon and herb dressing.
modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show; with grains, nuts & seeds, unlocking the delicious flavours of plants.with a zesty lemon Za'atar dressing
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato, Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Cooked White Quinoa [Water, White Quinoa], Preserved Lemon and Za'atar Inspired Dressing (8%) [Water, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Lemon Zest, Preserved Lemon, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cumin, Oregano, Mint, Cumin Seeds, Black Pepper, Sumac, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Black Turtle Beans, Pumpkin Seeds, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, Spinach, Rocket, Parsley, Mint, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Flakes, Garlic, Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g e

View all Free From, Vegetarian & Vegan Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here