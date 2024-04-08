We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 4 No-Lamb Minted Koftas 240g

Tesco Plant Chef 4 No-Lamb Minted Koftas 240g

£2.60

£10.83/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One kofta
Energy
465kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 862kJ / 207kcal

Pea protein koftas with mint and chilli.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Succulent & Juicy Seasoned plant protein with mint, garlic & chilli Made with Pea Protein
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pea Protein (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Bamboo Fibre, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Coriander, Garlic, Coconut Oil, Mint, Chickpea Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast, Dried Potato, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Sugar, Jalapeño Chilli, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Salt, Parsley, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates [Hibiscus, Black Carrot, Peach, Orange], Paprika, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Ferric Diphosphate, Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

