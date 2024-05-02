Tesco Pomegranate Tabbouleh Salad 340g

Mix of bulgur wheat, tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley and lemon juice with a mix of salad leaves and topped with pomegranate seeds.

Fragrant tender babyleaves, mixed grains with bulgur wheat, cucumber, tomato, red onion with parsley and lemon juice topped with fresh pomegranate seeds. Ideal for sharing. SUMMER EDITION A vibrant mix of salad leaves with mixed grains and pomegranate seeds. Ideal for sharing.

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat (43%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Tomato, Cucumber, Spinach, Lollo Rosso, Rocket, Onion, Parsley, Pomegranate Seeds (2.5%), Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

340g e