Tesco Pomegranate Tabbouleh Salad 340g

Tesco Pomegranate Tabbouleh Salad 340g

£2.95

£0.87/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
46kcal
195kJ
2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 229kJ / 54kcal

Mix of bulgur wheat, tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley and lemon juice with a mix of salad leaves and topped with pomegranate seeds.
Fragrant tender babyleaves, mixed grains with bulgur wheat, cucumber, tomato, red onion with parsley and lemon juice topped with fresh pomegranate seeds. Ideal for sharing.SUMMER EDITION A vibrant mix of salad leaves with mixed grains and pomegranate seeds. Ideal for sharing.
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bulgur Wheat (43%) [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Tomato, Cucumber, Spinach, Lollo Rosso, Rocket, Onion, Parsley, Pomegranate Seeds (2.5%), Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

340g e

