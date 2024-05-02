We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Hot Chicken Tikka Masala 400g

Tesco Hot Chicken Tikka Masala 400g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.25

£10.62/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
296kcal
1238kJ
15%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Fat
17.1g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.1g

high

36%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 665kJ / 159kcal

Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste and chilli sauce.
Working closely with our specialist chefs, we use spice layering methods to create depth of flavour.​​A TASTE OF INDIA Extra hot and spicy masala curry with tikka marinated chicken
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken (35%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Water, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Ground Cashew Nut, Honey, Butter (Milk), Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Sugar, Cashew Nut, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Leaf, Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Clove, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Cardamom Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Ready Meals for 2+

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here