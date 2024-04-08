Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus 2 Beef Burgers 340g

2 Beef steak mince burgers, lightly seasoned.

TENDER & SUCCULENT Made with 100% Aberdeen Angus beef, with brisket and chuck, seasoned with salt and pepper. British Beef / FROM SELECTED FARMS / BRISKET & CHUCK CUTS

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (91%), Water, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Made using fresh and frozen meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

340g e