Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus 2 Beef Burgers 340g

£4.00

£11.76/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger (134g**)
Energy
347kcal
1445kJ
17%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Fat
23.2g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.8g

high

49%of the reference intake
Salt
1.13g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1079kJ / 259kcal

2 Beef steak mince burgers, lightly seasoned.
TENDER & SUCCULENT Made with 100% Aberdeen Angus beef, with brisket and chuck, seasoned with salt and pepper. British Beef / FROM SELECTED FARMS / BRISKET & CHUCK CUTS
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (91%), Water, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Made using fresh and frozen meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

340g e

