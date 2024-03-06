Tesco Finest Spanish Style Chicken with Patatas Bravas 400g

Cooked marinated chicken breast in a tomato and red pepper sauce with paprika roasted potatoes and a sachet of garlic aioli.

Our chefs use only the finest ingredients to create vibrant flavours for our Spanish style chicken with patatas bravas. Tender chicken in a rich, smoky red pepper sauce with a splash of Fino Sherry

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (24%)[Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Black Pepper], Tomato, Water, Garlic Aioli [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Mustard Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Onion, Tomato Paste, Fino Sherry, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Ground Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Parsley, Salt, Ground Cumin, Basil, Paprika Flakes, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

Drained weight

-