New
Tesco Finest Spanish Style Chicken with Patatas Bravas 400g

Tesco Finest Spanish Style Chicken with Patatas Bravas 400g

£4.25

£1.06/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
480kcal
2017kJ
24%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Fat
15.7g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.29g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 551kJ / 131kcal

Cooked marinated chicken breast in a tomato and red pepper sauce with paprika roasted potatoes and a sachet of garlic aioli.
Our chefs use only the finest ingredients to create vibrant flavours for our Spanish style chicken with patatas bravas.Tender chicken in a rich, smoky red pepper sauce with a splash of Fino Sherry
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (24%)[Chicken Breast, Cornflour, Black Pepper], Tomato, Water, Garlic Aioli [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Mustard Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Onion, Tomato Paste, Fino Sherry, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Ground Paprika, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli Purée, Parsley, Salt, Ground Cumin, Basil, Paprika Flakes, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

Drained weight

-

