Sun Hee - Sesame & Teriyaki (Rice MK) - 2 people 210g

Korean Style Meal Kit with Individual Sachets of Teriyaki Cooking Sauce, Sesame Seeds and Sticky Rice.

A Korean style meal kit with sticky rice, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds Sun Hee Korean Style Kit with Sesame Teriyaki is a delightful culinary package designed to bring the flavours of korean street food right to your home. This kit will provide you with all the essential elements for creating a mouth-watering korean experience in the comfort of your home.

Meal Kit for 2 Read in 12 Mins Vegan Friendly Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Sticky Rice (79%): Medium Grain Rice, Sesame Teriyaki Cooking Sauce (20%): (Sugar, Soya Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt], Soya Bean Paste [Water, Wheat, Soya Bean, Salt], Rice Wine, Ginger, Garlic, Concentrated Citrus Syrup, Onion, Water, Soya Bean Oil, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Paste, Thickener: Acetylated Distarch Phosphate, Salt, Sesame Oil, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Yeast Extract, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Thickener: Xanthan Gum), Dehydrated Vegetables (1%) (Carrot, Green Onion), Sesame Seed: Toasted White Sesame Seeds (1%)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, Soya and Sesame, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

210g

Preparation and Usage