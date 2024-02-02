We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sun Hee - Sesame & Teriyaki (Rice MK) - 2 people 210g

Sun Hee - Sesame & Teriyaki (Rice MK) - 2 people 210g

£2.50

£1.19/100g

Vegan

Korean Style Meal Kit with Individual Sachets of Teriyaki Cooking Sauce, Sesame Seeds and Sticky Rice.
A Korean style meal kit with sticky rice, teriyaki sauce and sesame seedsSun Hee Korean Style Kit with Sesame Teriyaki is a delightful culinary package designed to bring the flavours of korean street food right to your home. This kit will provide you with all the essential elements for creating a mouth-watering korean experience in the comfort of your home.
Meal Kit for 2Read in 12 MinsVegan FriendlySuitable for vegans
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Sticky Rice (79%): Medium Grain Rice, Sesame Teriyaki Cooking Sauce (20%): (Sugar, Soya Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt], Soya Bean Paste [Water, Wheat, Soya Bean, Salt], Rice Wine, Ginger, Garlic, Concentrated Citrus Syrup, Onion, Water, Soya Bean Oil, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Paste, Thickener: Acetylated Distarch Phosphate, Salt, Sesame Oil, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Acidity Regulator: Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Yeast Extract, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Thickener: Xanthan Gum), Dehydrated Vegetables (1%) (Carrot, Green Onion), Sesame Seed: Toasted White Sesame Seeds (1%)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, Soya and Sesame, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

210g

Preparation and Usage

Just addSeafood, chicken or tofu veg of your choice a splash of sesame wok oilReady in 4 easy steps:1 Cook rice2 Cook protein & vegetables3 Stir in sauce4 Serve & enjoy

