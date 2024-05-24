Pukka Margherita Pizza Slice 170g

2(1)
Vegetarian

Mature Cheddar cheese and Mozzarella cheese in a pizza style tomato sauce, wrapped in puff pastry.
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Tomato (21%), Water, Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (8%) (Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (5%) (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree (0.95%), Salt, Sugar, Basil (0.26%), Oregano (0.26%), Pasteurised Lemon Juice, Wheat Protein, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Net Contents

170g ℮

