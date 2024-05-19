Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla, Clotted Cream & Choc Chip Shortbread 150g

All butter vanilla flavoured shortbread with dark chocolate chips and clotted cream.

All butter shortbread, with chocolate chips through out, and delicately flavoured with Madagascan vanilla and creamy clotted cream ''Our melt in the mouth all butter shortbread rounds are combined with rich clotted cream, Madagascan vanilla and packed full of smooth dark chocolate chips, for a luxurious creamy taste. Made by our experts with more than 40 years experience from a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire.''

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (28%), Dark Chocolate Chips (20%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Maize Starch, Clotted Cream (Milk) (2%), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Flavourings, Vanilla Seed.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

Drained weight

