We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla, Clotted Cream & Choc Chip Shortbread 150g

Tesco Finest Madagascan Vanilla, Clotted Cream & Choc Chip Shortbread 150g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.40

£1.60/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One shortbread round
Energy
97kcal
403kJ
5%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

high

6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241kJ / 537kcal

All butter vanilla flavoured shortbread with dark chocolate chips and clotted cream.
All butter shortbread, with chocolate chips through out, and delicately flavoured with Madagascan vanilla and creamy clotted cream''Our melt in the mouth all butter shortbread rounds are combined with rich clotted cream, Madagascan vanilla and packed full of smooth dark chocolate chips, for a luxurious creamy taste. Made by our experts with more than 40 years experience from a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire.''
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (28%), Dark Chocolate Chips (20%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Maize Starch, Clotted Cream (Milk) (2%), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Flavourings, Vanilla Seed.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

Drained weight

-

View all Shortbread

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here