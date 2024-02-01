We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Lofbergs Brazil Single Origin Whole Coffee Beans 1kg

5(3)
£11.00

£1.10/100g

Lofbergs Brazil Single Origin Whole Coffee Beans 1kgFind more detailed brewing guides to get the best out of your coffee at www.lofbergs.co.ukSourcing coffee that's been grown with care and consideration is essential at Löfbergs which is why we work with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. Rainforest Alliance certification aims to create a better future for people and nature.Find out more at www.ra.org
The perfekt cup of kaffeThe perfect cup of coffee begins with freshly ground beans. As a rule of thumb, a coarse grind works well for a cafetière while a medium grind is better for filter and moka pots. For espresso, a fine grind works best.Cafetiere CoarseFilter MediumEspresso FineA delicious coffee from Brazil...Rich and creamy notes of milk chocolate with a nutty aftertaste. Löfbergs' Brazil coffee is round and smooth, just as you'd expect from 100% Arabica beans....with exceptional Swedish tasteProfileRoast Level 4/5Bittereness 2/5Acidity 2/5Body 4/5
Löfbergs The Swedish Coffee PioneersCoffee has been our thing since we started in 1906. It's quite literally what gets us up in the mornings. As 'kaffeälskare' (translated as 'coffee lovers' outside of Sweden), we're passionate about superior quality and taste - which we achieve by respecting people and the planet at every stage of production.
Packed in a protective atmosphere
Slow Roast Maximum TasteRich & Creamy Notes of Milk Chocolate and NutsMedium - Dark Roast - 4Purveyor to the Royal Count of SwedenKeep your kaffe happy
Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

100% Arabica Whole Coffee Beans from Brazil

Net Contents

1kg

