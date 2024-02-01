Lofbergs Brazil Single Origin Whole Coffee Beans 1kg Find more detailed brewing guides to get the best out of your coffee at www.lofbergs.co.uk Sourcing coffee that's been grown with care and consideration is essential at Löfbergs which is why we work with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. Rainforest Alliance certification aims to create a better future for people and nature. Find out more at www.ra.org

The perfekt cup of kaffe The perfect cup of coffee begins with freshly ground beans. As a rule of thumb, a coarse grind works well for a cafetière while a medium grind is better for filter and moka pots. For espresso, a fine grind works best. Cafetiere Coarse Filter Medium Espresso Fine A delicious coffee from Brazil... Rich and creamy notes of milk chocolate with a nutty aftertaste. Löfbergs' Brazil coffee is round and smooth, just as you'd expect from 100% Arabica beans. ...with exceptional Swedish taste Profile Roast Level 4/5 Bittereness 2/5 Acidity 2/5 Body 4/5

Löfbergs The Swedish Coffee Pioneers Coffee has been our thing since we started in 1906. It's quite literally what gets us up in the mornings. As 'kaffeälskare' (translated as 'coffee lovers' outside of Sweden), we're passionate about superior quality and taste - which we achieve by respecting people and the planet at every stage of production.

Packed in a protective atmosphere

Slow Roast Maximum Taste Rich & Creamy Notes of Milk Chocolate and Nuts Medium - Dark Roast - 4 Purveyor to the Royal Count of Sweden Keep your kaffe happy

Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

100% Arabica Whole Coffee Beans from Brazil

Net Contents

1kg